HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.54.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IR opened at $45.88 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.