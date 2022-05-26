Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 507,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 93,399 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 83.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,003 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 42,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 34.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 155,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

IIIN opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $763.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $47.70.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $213.21 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 14.60%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $49,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James F. Petelle sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $110,336.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,071 shares of company stock valued at $610,167. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

