HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 582,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 36,705.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 513,139 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 395.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $455.61 million, a P/E ratio of -142.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

