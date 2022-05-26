Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Stake Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,295 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vedanta by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vedanta by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vedanta by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vedanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vedanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEDL opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vedanta Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vedanta in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vedanta Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

