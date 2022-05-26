HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,855 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OEC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 87,872 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 278.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,524 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 52.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 33,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on OEC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

In related news, Director Kerry A. Galvin bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $102,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,550 shares of company stock valued at $383,109. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.39%.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.