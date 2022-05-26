Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,214 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEPC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at $12,636,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at $665,000. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $37.51 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

