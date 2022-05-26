Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,835 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $940.61 million, a P/E ratio of 211.46 and a beta of 1.35. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.78 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $26,357.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,050 shares of company stock worth $121,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Agilysys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Agilysys Profile (Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.