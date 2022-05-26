HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 117,725 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average of $58.42. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $65.88.

