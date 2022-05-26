Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,623 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Dillard’s worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $134,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dillard’s by 25.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $265.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.46. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.40 and a twelve month high of $416.71. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $8.01. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 26.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.64%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

