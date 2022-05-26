HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 635 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPXL. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter valued at about $14,889,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter valued at about $9,984,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 188.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 22,598 shares during the period.

SPXL stock opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.43 and its 200 day moving average is $116.59. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $147.98.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

