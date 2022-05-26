12,265 Shares in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REMX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after buying an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 110.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA REMX opened at $97.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.24. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $77.68 and a 1 year high of $127.50.

