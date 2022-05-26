HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,947 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,424,000 after purchasing an additional 145,052 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 143.32%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.