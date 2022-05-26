HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000.

Shares of GVIP opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.46. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38.

