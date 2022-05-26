Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 1,859.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in SunPower by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in SunPower by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunPower alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SPWR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America raised SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen raised their price target on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

SPWR opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -109.73 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.56 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.