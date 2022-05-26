ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 41,426 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 344,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 126,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,121.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 92,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

ADCT stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $493.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.54. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 242.69% and a negative return on equity of 102.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

