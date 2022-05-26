Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,672 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,672 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of NOW worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in NOW by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 109,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in NOW by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NOW by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NOW by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NOW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

DNOW stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.71. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.42 million. NOW had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

