Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,933 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 194,947 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,912 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 47,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after buying an additional 157,413 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VNDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $133,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,015 shares of company stock valued at $334,662 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $550.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.59. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

