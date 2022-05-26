Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Neenah were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter valued at $87,743,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neenah by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,474,000 after purchasing an additional 131,031 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Neenah by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 93,877 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Neenah by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 251,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 89,018 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neenah by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 207,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neenah in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NP opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04. Neenah, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $56.86.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $284.80 million for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 2.53%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Neenah’s payout ratio is -115.85%.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

