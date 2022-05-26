Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,753,212 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,042 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 961,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,365,000 after buying an additional 549,300 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

Shares of QSR opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $70.74.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

