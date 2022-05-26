Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.64 Million Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,045 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Premier worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Premier by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Premier by 16.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PINC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.28.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

