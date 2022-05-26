Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Guess’ worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Guess’ by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after buying an additional 157,855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GES shares. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guess’ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

GES opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. Guess’, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.91.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Guess’ had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $175.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

