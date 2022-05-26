Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,772 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $337,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $272,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,241 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

AMPH stock opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.66. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.