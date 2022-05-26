Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,737 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Genesco worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after buying an additional 21,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 32,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Genesco stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $750.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.48.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

