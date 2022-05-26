Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,737 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Genesco worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after buying an additional 21,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 32,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
Genesco stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $750.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.48.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
