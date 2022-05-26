Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.09 Million Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Compass Minerals International worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMP. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 56.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -143.93 and a beta of 1.43. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.