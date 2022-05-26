Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,089 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of FOX by 894.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in FOX by 8,821.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FOX by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.99. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

