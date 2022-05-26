Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 48,310 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

