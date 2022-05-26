Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,255,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Marcus were worth $22,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marcus by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Marcus by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCS. StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marcus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

NYSE MCS opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.66. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $132.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.75 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

