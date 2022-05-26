Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 10,651 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Avalara were worth $22,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $463,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $599,773.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,280 shares of company stock worth $6,038,930 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.81.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average is $108.23. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

