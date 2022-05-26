Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 409,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 713,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 37,832 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 73,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 22,146 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 5.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 283.33%.

AHH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

