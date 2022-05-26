Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Up 6,900.0% in May

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 6,900.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Singapore Airlines stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. Singapore Airlines has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $8.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SINGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

