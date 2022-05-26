TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €28.40 ($30.21) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €16.61 ($17.67) on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €17.68 ($18.81) and a fifty-two week high of €29.37 ($31.24). The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.48.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

