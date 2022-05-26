Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Up 3,800.0% in May

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 3,800.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Hang Seng Bank stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hang Seng Bank has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $21.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

