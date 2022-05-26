Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €23.50 ($25.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($28.72) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($26.17) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.34) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.72) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.07 ($25.61).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €18.83 ($20.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €17.40 and a 200 day moving average of €16.75. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($13.53) and a one year high of €18.13 ($19.29).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

