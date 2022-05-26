Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($37.23) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €43.00 ($45.74) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €39.61 ($42.14).

Salzgitter stock opened at €37.78 ($40.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.14. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €22.78 ($24.23) and a 12 month high of €48.76 ($51.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2.30.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

