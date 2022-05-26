Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Short Interest Update

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,100 shares, a growth of 3,196.7% from the April 30th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OACB. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OACB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

