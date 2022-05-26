Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 5,080.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2583 per share. This is a positive change from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Kion Group’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kion Group from €80.00 ($85.11) to €75.00 ($79.79) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kion Group from €86.00 ($91.49) to €84.00 ($89.36) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Kion Group from €110.00 ($117.02) to €91.00 ($96.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

