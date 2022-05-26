Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 5,080.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $29.30.
Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kion Group from €80.00 ($85.11) to €75.00 ($79.79) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kion Group from €86.00 ($91.49) to €84.00 ($89.36) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Kion Group from €110.00 ($117.02) to €91.00 ($96.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.
Kion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
