Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €33.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($41.49) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.48 ($34.55).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVK opened at €25.57 ($27.20) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($35.07). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €25.14 and a 200-day moving average of €26.91.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.