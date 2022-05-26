Short Interest in Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Grows By 5,642.9%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 5,642.9% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SAUHY stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Straumann has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.26%.
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
