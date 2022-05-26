Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,100 shares, a growth of 4,810.9% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

EVAX opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $41.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -0.12.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S (Get Rating)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, an artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.