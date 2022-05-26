Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Red Eléctrica Corporación stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.28) to €20.50 ($21.81) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

