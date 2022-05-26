Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Up 6,500.0% in May

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 6,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Dino Polska stock opened at $33.73 on Thursday. Dino Polska has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dino Polska from 400.00 to 350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

