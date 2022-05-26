Short Interest in Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Grows By 5,500.0%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 5,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Matthey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.59) to GBX 1,800 ($22.65) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,404.00.

JMPLY opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

