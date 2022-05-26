Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($132.98) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SAE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($213.83) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($153.19) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($156.38) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €92.48 ($98.38) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €65.28 ($69.45) and a twelve month high of €182.00 ($193.62). The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €82.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €103.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -20.58.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

