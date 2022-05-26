Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Up 4,133.3% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 4,133.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,559.1% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,405,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,437 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 524,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 24,306 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 350,333 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,588,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 415,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 223,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

