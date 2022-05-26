Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €69.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.40 ($73.83) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($73.40) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($79.79) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($78.72) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.91 ($71.18).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €53.76 ($57.19) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €45.18 ($48.06) and a twelve month high of €67.66 ($71.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

