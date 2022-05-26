Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ BSMU opened at $22.22 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.