Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €33.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.30 ($35.43) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($64.10) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($54.26) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €31.90 ($33.94) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.52. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($85.11).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

