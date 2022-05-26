Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $56.76 on Thursday. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average of $70.33.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.0895 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.
Lonza Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.
