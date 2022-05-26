Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $56.76 on Thursday. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average of $70.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.0895 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

LZAGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lonza Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lonza Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.00.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

