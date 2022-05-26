Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 9,400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PSL opened at $80.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.20. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $98.53.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.
Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
