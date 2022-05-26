Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 9,400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PSL opened at $80.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.20. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $98.53.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $261,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.