Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($71.28) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($77.66) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($69.15) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($68.09) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Scout24 stock opened at €56.24 ($59.83) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €46.90 ($49.89) and a 12-month high of €73.36 ($78.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

